Baseball falls to Blair 5–2 on senior night

The baseball team (11–4) dropped a tough contest to the Blair Blazers (10–7) on Thursday night.

The Vikings got the scoring started in the bottom of the second when senior Gibson Hirt and junior Giedon Schwartz scored on a passed ball. The Blazers tied the game 2–2 in the top of the third and stayed that way for most of the game. Finally, things flipped in favor of Blair in the top of the sixth when the Blazers recorded two runs due to the walks in the top of the inning. That would be the deciding factor, as the Vikes couldn’t recover.

Senior Liam Bowen got the start for the Vikings, and he pitched five innings, allowing six hits and recording three strikeouts. Unfortunately, sophomore Sammy Berman had a poor outing but looked to bounce back.

Berman said he is trying to move on, shifting his mindset to focus only on the last two games of the regular season.

“I want to forget about it and move on to the next outing, I’m focused on the next game, and you can’t change the past,” Berman said.

Whitman will look to recover when they host the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–12) on Saturday at 2:30. It’s their last home game of the year. They will close out the regular season on Monday under the lights against the Sherwood Warriors (17–1).

Congratulations to the seniors.

INF Ben Scholossman

OF Cody Paul

RHP Corey Levin

INF Gibson Hirt

RHP Liam Bowen

RHPLion Gardiner

OF Massimo Liuzzo

INF Mitchell Hwang