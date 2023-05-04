Softball fights out Blair 3–2 on senior night

The softball team (8–5) fought hard against the Blair Blazers (9–6), 3–2, for their senior night during one of their last home games.

Until the fourth inning, the Blazers shut out the Vikes 2–0. Then Sophomore Marisa Janger got a rally going, tying things up. Janger drove in two runs with a double, which tied the game 2–2.

Senior Alanna Singer went 2-for-3 and scored the third game-winning run, allowing Whitman to close out the game.

Junior Katherine Frick took the win for the Vikes. She went seven innings, only allowing two runs on two hits, and struck out nine. Whitman won with a score of 3–2, adding one more win to their record.

The Vikings will face the Gaithersburg Trojans (5–8) away, at 2:30 pm this Saturday.