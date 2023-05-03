Girls lacrosse crushes Watkins Mill 17–0 on senior night

The girls lacrosse team (10–1) crushed the Watkins Mill Wolverines (0–10), 17–0, on their senior night Tuesday.

Before the game, the three seniors — attacker Erica Posner, defender Eliza Roegge and goalie Courtney Rommel— were honored at the team’s senior night.

The Vikes started aggressively scoring five goals in the game’s first five minutes. The team also dominated defensively by getting numerous draws and communicating with one another throughout the entirety of the game.

The team continuously held a significant lead against the Wolverines, enabling them to practice more defensive formations and offensive plays. Players also got to try out playing in different positions.

All three seniors scored a goal on their special night, along with the other scorers. The Vikes play on Thursday, May 4th, at 7:30 pm against the Paint Branch Panthers (3–8).