Baseball edges out Damascus 7–6

The baseball team (11–3) edged out the Damsucus Hornets (11–4), 7–6 on Monday.

The Vikes went down early and saw a five-run deficit in the fifth. However, in the following inning, the bats started to get to work when junior Ethan Murley laced his second home run of the season. The two-run bomb gave Whitman a chance, despite the fact they wouldn’t score the rest of the inning. Coach Joe Cassidy put in junior Sammy Berman to preserve the 5–2 deficit, and he did just that. Senior Liam Bowen smacked a double the following inning, plating two. Junior Gideon Schwartz followed up by hitting a towering home run, which took the lead for Whitman.

However, the lead wouldn’t last long, as Damascus scored in the top of the seventh, giving the Vikes a chance for their first walk-off win. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, as Whitman struck out three times at the frame’s bottom. Nevertheless, the Vikes would eventually score in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball, securing the home win for the Vikings.

Senior Lion Gardiner got the start, pitching 3.1 innings while giving up two hits on two runs and striking out seven. Sophomore Wells Twining was the winning pitcher for Whitman, as he went tallied inning, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three. Murley and Schwartz led the way at the plate with four total bases.

The Vikes recorded their third-consecutive win as they moved to 11–3. Whitman will look to continue the streak on Wednesday as they face the Poolesville Falcons (9–5) on the road at 5:15.