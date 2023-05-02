Boys tennis wins 7–0 after Wheaton forfeits doubles

The boys tennis team (9–3) defeated the Wheaton Knights (0–8), 7–0, on Monday evening.

The Vikes commanded Wheaton, winning every singles match. Seniors John Lu, Noah Baudoin, and Andrew Gartvig spearheaded Whitmans dominant win, with Baudoin and Gartvig winning their games with sets scores of 6–1 in both sets, while Lu won his match with 2 set scores of 6–0. These, however, would be the bulk of the matches played as Wheaton forfeited all doubles matches

Whitman will look to continue their strong finish to the season in their next match against the Poolesville Falcons (3–2) on Tuesday evening.