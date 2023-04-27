Photo of the Day, April 26: Muslim Student Alliance club hosts Eid Lunch Celebration in bus loop

MSA members — (from left to right) Elif Ozel, Iman Hasnani, Renia Ahmed, Cate Cirivello, Naz Bolukbasi — pass out Islamic treats in the bus loop during lunch.

On April 26 and 27, the Muslim Student Alliance (MSA) club held an Eid Celebration in the bus loop during lunch to mark the end of Ramadan fasting. During the celebration, students enjoyed chai, chanachur and assortments of Islamic sweets, delicacies and teas.

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset for Ramadan. Celebrations during this time include gift-giving and charity.

“For us, this holiday isn’t as well known,” MSA President Renia Ahmed, a freshman, said. “For people to recognize it and enjoy it is really beautiful to me.”

Students enjoyed Islamic festivities and food during the two-day event, along with Bollywood and Islamic music. An MSA member set up a henna station — a dye prepared to decorate the body — and students played Eid-themed trivia for prizes.

Freshman Emma Libowitz appreciated being immersed in Muslim culture.

“It was really nice to learn about Muslim culture through food, music and art,” Libowitz said. “It was clear that the MSA put lots of time and effort into the celebration.”

The MSA hosted a variety of events throughout the year, including a bake sale fundraiser to support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. The club hopes to continue organizing Eid celebrations in the future, Ahmed said. She aims to make the celebration annual after this year’s success.

“It’s really rewarding and sweet to see so many people enjoying our culture and having such a good time,” Ahmed said. “I’m really glad we chose to organize this.”