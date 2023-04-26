Softball shuts out the Northwood Gladiators 12–0

The softball team (7–4) beat the Northwood gladiators (1–5) 12–0 Tuesday afternoon. After the Vikes’ tough loss last week against the Walter Johnson Wildcats, they came out back on top.

Whitman started out swinging fiercely, and they ended the first inning with four hits and seven runs. The Gladiators didn’t get anything up in the first inning.

After the Vikes’ strong start, they settled down in the second. They got one hit, which resulted in their one run. But, once again, the Gladiators couldn’t retaliate. Starting in the third, Whitman continued putting up an aggressive fight. They got four hits and three runs. Then, throughout the fourth and fifth inning, they got one more hit and one more run to end the game 12–0.

The Vikings will return home on Thursday at 3:45 pm to face the Damascus Hornets (10-0).