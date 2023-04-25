Girls lacrosse takes down Damascus 15–8

The girl’s lacrosse team (9–0) kept their undefeated streak alive as they defeated the Damascus Hornets (8–1) 15–8 on Monday night despite the team’s lead scorer, junior Caroline Reichert being absent.

The Vikes started the game hot and dominated the first half. Sophomores Kaitlin Lowy and Quinn Foa led the offense, scoring the majority of goals for the Vikes. Although the Hornets tried to come back in the second half, juniors Alex Shavitz and Daisy Esquith led the defense to stop Damascus’s best effort to score. Senior goalie Courtney Rommel made multiple key eight-meter saves to seal the game for Whitman in the final few minutes.

The Vikes will play home Friday, April 24th in a big game against the Sherwood Warriors (8–1) at 7:00 pm.