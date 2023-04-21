Softball outmatched by Walter Johnson Wildcats 17–7

The softball team (6–4) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (8–1) 17–3 on Thursday afternoon in a heartbreaking defeat.

Both the Vikes and Wildcats started off swinging in the first. Whitman was able to secure three hits and four runs. Though Walter Johnson quickly fought back in the bottom of the first, getting two hits and three runs.

The Vikes got two more hits and two more runs on the board to keep up the intensity in the second. However, the Wildcats were not ready to back down yet. Walter Johnson rallied eight runs and seven hits in the second, getting themselves up to 11 runs. In the third, the Vikes and Wildcats weren’t having their strongest inning — both teams ended the inning with no hits or runs.

In the fourth inning, Whitman was back swinging. With two hits, they secured one more run. The Wildcats couldn’t get any runs off the Vikes but secured two hits.

The fifth is where the Vikes let up the rest of their runs. Whitman secured two hits but zero runs, leaving themselves with seven runs as the Wildcats came up in the bottom of the fifth.

The Wildcats were able to rack up six more hits and seven more runs. While they technically got 18 runs, the mercy rule did not allow the last run to count— ending the game 17–7. The Vikes fought hard throughout the game, but it wasn’t enough against the powerful Walter Johnson Wildcats.

The Vikings will take another road trip to face the Northwood Gladiators (1–4) this Tuesday at 3:45 pm.