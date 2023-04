Boys tennis (4–2) fell to the undefeated Wootton Patriots (6–0) 6–1 on Monday afternoon.

Wootton dominated most of the matches with all their wins coming in 2 sets. Whitman’s only victory of the afternoon came from sophomores Tim Nickerson and Ryan Graf, who won their doubles match in 3 sets.

The boys team will try to bounce back in their next match on Wednesday against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–2) at 3:30.