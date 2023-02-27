Girls basketball season comes to an end with 40–30 to Richard Montgomery in regional quarterfinal

The girls basketball team (12–10) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (16–6) 40–30 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night, officially ending their season.

The game started off slow with both teams struggling to get quality looks at the basket. Sophomore Faith Gardner-Johnston eventually got the Vikes going with a shot from beyond the arc. At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at seven. The Vikes began to gain momentum during the second quarter as senior Cameron Freund scored six points and played impressive defense as well. At the halftime break, the Vikes led 18–15.

The Vikes were able to hold onto their lead throughout the third quarter, as the defense remained aggressive. Although there wasn’t much offense for either team, the Vikes headed into the fourt quarter with a 26–25 lead. Unfortunately, the Rockets turned things around in the fourth quarter, holding the Vikes to just four points all quarter. Johnston connected on the only field goal, and the other two points for the Vikes came from the free throw line. On the other side of the ball, the Rockets put up 15 points, securing a 40–30 victory.

With the loss, the Vikes 2023 campaign has officially come to a close. The Vikes finished the year with an impressive twelve wins and ten losses.