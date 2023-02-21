Boys basketball demolishes Wheaton 86–60 in regular season finale

The boys basketball team destroyed the Wheaton Knights 86–60 on Friday night, securing the number two overall seed in the 4A West playoffs beginning next week. In addition, the 86 points scored were a season high for the Vikes.

Both teams started off in an offensive groove, connecting on several shots in the opening minutes of the game. Although the Knights scored a couple of baskets right away, the Vikes bounced right back, connecting on several three pointers to take a 20–12 to the end of the first quarter. Despite the Knights offense’s sustained efficiency, the Vikes offense continued to be out of this world. They added another 19 points in the second quarter, led by senior Preston Kuhn who rattled in multiple shots from beyond the arc to continue his impressive 21 point performance. At the halftime break, the Vikes led 39–25.

The Vikes outstanding three-point shooting from the first half carried right over into the second half. Senior Hunter Hausman led the charge, hitting six threes on just nine attempts to help extend the Vikes lead. At the end of the third quarter the Vikes were in full control, leading 64–38. The Knights brief comeback attempt in the fourth quarter was quickly shot down, as the Vikes offense continued to roll. Both teams finished with 22 points in the quarter, allowing the Vikes to secure the blowout 86–60 victory. Thanks to the Vikes incredible offensive performance, they set a new Whitman single game record with 18 made three pointers.

The Vikes secured the number two seed in the 4A West playoffs, earning themselves a first round bye. After a week of well deserved rest, the Vikes will host the winner of Walter Johnson vs. Wootton on Tuesday, February 28.