Photo of the Day, Feb. 14: Fomz deliver “Singing Grams”

Love was in the air this morning as the Whitman Fomz, dressed in vibrant pink shirts, bursted into classrooms and serenaded students. From first period to fourth period, catchy love songs — such as “Baby” by Justin Bieber and “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction — blared from mini-speakers as the Fomz delivered “Singing Grams” to students across the school.

During lunch on Thursday and Friday last week, students filled out slips of paper with the names of friends and the class period that they wanted the Singing Gram to be delivered in. The SGA priced the grams at five dollars each, with all proceeds going towards Shepherd’s Table, a nonprofit organization that provides cooked meals for homeless individuals in Montgomery and Prince George’s County.

“We picked Shepherd’s Table because it was a way that we could do something in our community,” said SGA member Ella Kaplan, a junior. “This way, we can see a change and we can also have a lot of volunteers.”

On Valentines Day, the Fomz paid visits to each of the Singing Gram recipients, putting on energetic performances that involved singing, dancing and standing on tables. As for the Fomz themselves, distributing the Singing Grams and embarrassing students was a great way to show school spirit and help the community, group member Colin Koonce, a senior, said.

“It was really fun and was one of the main reasons I joined Fomz,” Koonce said. “Also, it raised a lot of money for charity month.”

Many students, including sophomore Maria Urzua, were grateful for the entertaining break provided by the dance group, she said.

“I think it adds more to the school day,” Urzua said. “It’s something that people can look forward to.”