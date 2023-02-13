Girls basketball destroys Blair 61–36

The girls basketball team (10–9) blew out the Montgomery Blair Blazers (6–11) on Friday night 61–36. The Vikes played aggressively and consistently all night long which proved to be enough to capture another regional win.

Immediately after the opening tipoff, the Vikes didn’t waste any time to get the offense going and quickly established a 9–0 lead. All nine points came from sophomore Kathryn Marquardt who connected on three straight shots from beyond the arc. The Vikes continued their impressive play and ended the quarter with a 13–5 lead.

To begin the second quarter the Vikes defense picked up right where they left off. Sophomore Faith Gardner-Johnston led the defensive efforts for the Vikes and recorded multiple blocks and steals. Not only did she play outstanding on the defensive half but she cashed in on offense, accounting for several terrific shots and assists. The Blazers defense was unable to stop the fast break opportunities for the Vikes which led to several easy buckets. Both Gardner-Johnston and senior Cameron Freund were able to capitalize on their trips to the free throw line. With the final seconds of the half ticking down, the Vikes closed out the first half with an outstanding 33–10 lead.

After a dominant first half the Vikes carried their momentum right into the second half. Opening the second half scoring for the Vikes was sophomore Meera Krishnan who hit a swift jumper. Shortly after, junior Caroline Reichart stretched the Vikes lead to 27 on an easy layup. As the quarter continued, the Blazers were unable to conjure any comeback efforts and only scored two points in the quarter. With just one quarter left to play, the Vikes comfortably led 46​​–12.

Throughout the fourth quarter, the Vikes defense began to crack a bit and allowed the Blazers to take several trips to the charity stripe. Fortunately for the Vikes, their large lead was able to cushion the blow, and they didn’t allow the Blazers to catch up as the closing moments of the game came to an end. When the final buzzer sounded, the Vikes came out victorious by a score of 61–36.

The Vikes will face the Northwest Jaguars (4–12) on Tuesday night at 7:15 pm in their second to last regular season game of the year.