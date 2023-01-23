Girls basketball takes down Poolesville 45–27

The girls basketball team (6–6) crushed the Poolesville Falcons (8–4) on Friday night 45–27. The Vikes showcased their brilliant passing and fastbreak skills which helped lead the way to a dominant performance.

Right from the start, it was a physical battle between the Vikes and the Falcons. Sophomore Meera Krishnan led the efforts for the Vikes, hitting an early three pointer to ignite the offense. With help from fellow sophomore Faith Gardner-Johnston, senior Cameron Freund, and junior Andrea Ellers-Ruiz, the Vikes held a slight 9–7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter the Vikes offense finally exploded. The Falcons defense couldn’t stop the Vikes from getting to the charity stripe, which helped grow a large lead. Once again, Krishnan calmly converted on all four of her free throws. Freund jumped back into the action as well, adding five more points in the second quarter. On the defensive side, the Vikes were a brick wall, allowing just six points in the entire quarter. At the halftime break, the Vikes held a 25–13 lead.

After a terrific first half, the Vikes carried their dominance right into the second half. With the momentum firmly in hand, Krishnan knocked down another three to open up the second half scoring. Shortly after, Freund danced her way through the Falcons defense and scored a beautiful bucket to bring the Vikes lead up to 15. However, as the Vikes progressed on offense, their defense began to falter. The Falcons were able to draw a handful of fouls and make a mini comeback attempt.

Fortunately, the Vikes bounced right back in the fourth quarter to fight off the Falcons comeback efforts. Krishnan and Fruend continued to find success around the rim, leading the Vikes to an impressive 45–27 victory. Krishnan finished with a season high 18 points and Freund wasn’t far behind, finishing with 15 points.

The Vikes will host the Churchill Bulldogs (10–2) on Tuesday night at 7:15 pm in a tough rivalry matchup.