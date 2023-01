One year after shooting, Magruder HS parents remain frustrated with MCPS officials By Harper Barnowski One year after a shooting in a Magruder High School bathroom left one student in a coma,...

SGA hosts first-ever Career Day event By Marissa Rancilio The SGA hosted Whitman’s first-ever “Career Day” event in the Commons last Thursday...

Boys basketball blows out Watkins Mill 82–37 By Faiyaad Kamal The boys basketball team (10–2) beat the Watkins Mill Wolverines (0–13) 82–37 on...

Indoor track excels in fourth MCPS meet By Asa Ostrow The indoor track team battled 24 schools on Tuesday afternoon at the PG Sportsplex during...

Police respond to reports of explosive in student backpack during lunch

January 18, 2023