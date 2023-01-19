Indoor track excels in fourth MCPS meet

The indoor track team battled 24 schools on Tuesday afternoon at the PG Sportsplex during their fourth meet of the season. The Vikes placed well in numerous races, building on their success from the previous meet.

Sophomore Katie Greenwald stood out for the Vikes, winning the girls 1600 meter with a time of 5:29.26, as well as taking second in the 800 meter with a time of 2:27.17. Sophomore Ella Werkman and freshman Caroline Easley also performed well in the 1600 meter, placing second and fifth with times of 5:30.29 and 5:44.37, respectively. Sophomore Ava Wilson notched a mark of 4 feet, 10 inches to earn fifth place in the high jump, while also placing sixth in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.90. Senior Phoebe Dainer added a second place finish in the 3200 meter with a personal record of 12:37.72, and fellow senior Nethmini Perera clocked in at 7.52 to take third in the 55 meter dash.

Senior Sean Cunniff outperformed the competition on the boys side, placing well in both the 800 and 1600 meter races. He recorded a time of 4:45.43 to take third in the 1600 meter and placed sixth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:08.73. In addition, senior Luke Wales rekindled his dominance from before winter break, earning third place in the 500 meter with a personal record of 1:09.53. In the 4×800 relay, sophomores Charlie Martin and Stephen Johnson teamed up with freshmen Zach Pritts and Max Forman to notch a time of 9:53.09, good for a tenth place finish. Senior Ben Waterman added a seventh place finish in the 3200 meter, with a time of 10:36.44.

The Vikes will aim to extend their hot streak in the indoor MCPS Championships next Wednesday afternoon, once again at the PG Sportsplex.

