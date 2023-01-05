Boys basketball blows out Richard Montgomery 64–50

The boys basketball team (8–1) blew out the Richard Montgomery Rockets (5–3) 64–50 on Tuesday night. After an impressive performance at the Governor’s Challenge over winter break where they won the championship going 2–0, the Vikes didn’t miss a beat stepping back into regular season action.

The Vikes started off the night hot offensively, hitting several shots from beyond the arc to take an early lead. The defense was just as impressive, flying around the court denying all passes, and not allowing the Rockets to get any high-quality shots off. Unfortunately, the Vikes offense caught the turnover bug and was unable to capitalize on the numerous steals the defense acquired. Although the lead could’ve been tripled in size, the Vikes still held a 16–9 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Throughout the second quarter, the Vikes defense put up without a doubt their most impressive quarter of play so far this season. They limited the Rockets to an astounding three points the whole quarter. Leading the defensive charge were senior Preston Kuhn and sophomore Titian Derosa who had seven and five steals on the night respectively. The offense stayed consistent adding in another 16 points, helping the Vikes take a dominant 32–12 lead into the halftime break.

The third quarter was a bit of an odd one, as both defenses seemed to relax a bit too much. As a result, the Rockets put up 22 points in just eight minutes, however, the Vikes answered right back with 17 points of their own over that same time span. After three quarters of play, the Vikes still held a 49–34 lead.

The Rockets continued to fight throughout the fourth quarter, doing their best to make the game interesting, but the Vikes offense was just too much. Kuhn scored his 21st point of the night to secure the 64–50 victory for the Vikes. Sophomore Evan Brown also added 11 points to help lead the Vikes offense.

The Vikes will head across town on Friday evening to take on the B-CC Barons (4–3) in the second Battle of Bethesda of the year. The Vikes will look to defeat the Barons twice in the same season for the first time since 2017.