Girls basketball destroys Richard Montgomery 45–28

The girls basketball team (3–4) destroyed the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–4) 45–28 on Tuesday night in a defensive battle.

The Vikes started off strong, scoring 12 points in the first quarter thanks to four points from junior Ellie Smith as well as senior Cameron Freund who went two for two at the free throw line and hit another two-point jumper. After the first eight minutes of play, the Vikes held a 12–8 lead.

Whitman kept their momentum going right into the second quarter as senior Caroline Cook scored eight points, including two three-pointers and one basket in the paint. The Vikes were a brick wall on defense, only allowing the Rockets to score five points in the whole second quarter. At the halftime break, the Vikes held a dominating 32–13 lead.

In the third quarter, the Vikes offense slowed down, only scoring four points, all courtesy of Freund. However, the defense remained strong, only allowing the Rockets to score five points in the quarter and preserving the Vikes large lead.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Vikes continued to struggle on offense, only scoring nine points in the quarter. Yet again the defense didn’t give up any ground, giving up just ten points in the quarter and sealing the impressive 45–28 victory.

The Vikes will host the B-CC Barons (7–1) on Friday night at 7:15 pm for the second Battle of Bethesda of the season.