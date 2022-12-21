Boys basketball takes down Walter Johnson 61–56 in Coach Lun’s 250th career win

The boys basketball team (5–0) took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–2) 61–56 on Monday night. With the victory, coach Chris Lun earned his 250th career win, an incredible milestone.

The Vikes headed into Monday’s rivalry matchup knowing it would be their toughest test of the season so far. Right from the opening tipoff, it was evident that the game was going to come down to the wire.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging a barrage of three-pointers. Thanks to a last second fastbreak layup from senior Preston Kuhn, the Vikes held a 17–15 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

While the Vikes certainly controlled the first quarter, the Wildcats bounced right back, erasing Whitman’s two point lead in a matter of seconds. After the Wildcats extended their lead to eight points with just a minute left to play, the Vikes were able to score a late basket, sending the teams to the halftime break with the Wildcats in front 31–27.

The third quarter was by far and away the Vikes best quarter of the night, as they scored an impressive 19 points in the quarter. Yet again leading the comeback was Kuhn, and this time he was assisted by sophomore Evan Brown and junior Thomas Farrell. Kuhn tallied a team-leading 18 points and Farrell added another 13. After three quarters of physical play, the Vikes led 46–45.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Vikes defense rose to the occasion and secured the victory. After a clutch jump shot from senior Landon Mulford to extend the Vikes lead to three, Kuhn forced a Wildcats turnover at midcourt. After a scramble for the ball, he dished it to Brown who laid the ball up and got fouled in the process, sealing the 61–56 win. Brown scored a season high 15 points in the Vikes massive road victory.

Kuhn said that it was awesome to pick up win 250 for Lun in such an exciting game and he hopes the team can keep running with the momentum they have built.

“It was really nice to share such an important milestone with a great coach in an exciting divisional game like that,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep the same confidence and momentum going forward.”

The Vikes will host the Wootton Patriots (3–2) on Wednesday night at 7:15 pm and look to extend their winning streak to six games.