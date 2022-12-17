Boys basketball defeats Einstein 58–51

The boys basketball team (4–0) took down the Einstein Titans (0–2) 58–51 on Friday night. With the victory, the Vikes have won their opening four games of the season for the first time since 2004.

The Vikes opened up the night on fire, connecting several shots in a row early on. The defense was impressive as well, limiting the Titans to just 14 points through the first eight minutes. After an impressive first quarter of play, the Vikes held a 21–14 lead. Despite the early deficit, the Titans refused to quit, as they finished off the half strong, outscoring the Vikes 15–14 in the second quarter. At the halftime break, the Vikes were clinging onto a 35–29 lead.

Coming out of the halftime break the game began to get extremely physical. Both teams were diving on the ground and fighting for every loose ball. At the end of the third quarter, the Vikes still held a 44–37 lead but the Titans were continuing to fight back. The physical play of the third quarter continued right into the fourth quarter, as both defenses locked in. Every time the Titans tried to go on a run, the Vikes immediately shut it down. Junior Thomas Farrell finally iced the game for the Vikes, hitting a deep three in the closing minutes to secure the victory.

The Vikings will travel to Walter Johnson (3–1) on Monday night at 7:15 pm to take on the Wildcats in what should be a thrilling rivalry matchup.