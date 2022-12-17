Girls basketball takes down Einstein 36–28

The girls basketball team (3–1) defeated the Einstein Titans (1–2) 36–28 on Friday night in a tough defensive battle.

Both the Vikes and the Titans struggled to capitalize on turnovers and fast breaks early on, leading to a defensive battle. Junior Caroline Cook scored six points in the first quarter, leading the Vikes. After the first eight minutes of play, the Vikes held a 14–12 lead. The offensive struggles continued into the second quarter, as just 16 points were scored in total. At the halftime break, the score was all knotted at 21–21.

After the half, the Vikes finally returned to their lockdown defense that had been so impressive the first three games of the season. They only allowed the Titans to get one shot off the entire third quarter. On the offensive side of the ball, senior Cameron Freund had eight points helping the Vikes take a 35–23 lead into the fourth quarter. Although the Vikes offense slowed down again in the final quarter, the defensive remained motivated, securing the Vikes 36–28 victory.

The Vikes will host the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1–1) on Tuesday night at 7:15 in what should be an exciting rivalry matchup.