Boys basketball blows out B-CC 57–47 in Battle of Bethesda

The boys basketball team (2–0) annihilated the B-CC Barons (0–2) 57–47 on Friday night in the Battle of Bethesda. In the highly anticipated rivalry matchup, the Vikes dominated from start to finish, not trailing for a single second. Fans arrived early and in bunches, as the stands were packed nearly 20 minutes before the game started.

During warmups, a Barons player dunked which by rule is a technical foul. This gave the Vikes two free throws and the ball before any time had come off the clock. With an early two point lead, the Vikes quickly got rolling on offense thanks to a three pointer from sophomore Titian Derosa and a tough bucket from senior Preston Kuhn. At the end of the first quarter, the Vikes held a 18–10 lead. However, the Barons battled right back, earning several trips to the foul line. They managed to outscore Whitman 12–10 in the second quarter. Even after being outscored, the Vikes still went into the halftime break with a 28–22 lead.

Heading into the second half, the Barons continued to chip away at the Vikes lead, hitting a couple of threes to narrow the deficit. Once again, the Vikes offense went blow for blow with the Barons, as junior Thomas Farrell connected on several jump shots. After three quarters of play, the Vikes still held a 42–37 lead. After even more back and forth play, the Vikes sealed the victory at the charity stripe where they went 13/15 on the night. After a long, physical battle, the Vikes ended with a dominant 57–47 win.

Farrell and Kuhn led the way for the Vikes with 18 and 12 points respectively. Derosa once again led the team defensively with three steals.

The Vikes will host the Paint Branch Panthers (1–1) on Tuesday night at 7:15 pm and look to start the season off with three straight wins.