Girls basketball dominates Northwood 47–12 in season opener

The girls basketball team (1–0) destroyed the Northwood Gladiators (0–1) 47–12 on Tuesday night in their season opener. The Vikes showcased their impressive team chemistry and communication skills and will look to continue this momentum going forward.

From the very first whistle, the Vikes controlled the tempo of the game, creating several scoring opportunities and capitalizing on nearly all of them. Senior Cameron Freund led the Vikes in scoring with 12 points on the night. Whitman’s fluid transition on the ball stayed consistent throughout the game. At the half, the Vikes held an outstanding 17–5 lead.

Going into the second half, the Vikes continued to excel on both sides of the court. Junior Andrea Ellis-Ruiz racked up seven rebounds, playing a key role in the Vikes quick transition offense. The offense stayed hot as well, as 10 players saw the ball fall through the basket, with four players tallying more than five points. The Vikes capitalized from close in all night long, with a majority of their points coming from inside the paint.

The Vikes will travel to B-CC (1–0) to take on the Barons in a competitive rivalry matchup on Friday night at 7:15 pm.