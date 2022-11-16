Cross country wraps up successful season at state championships

The boys and girls cross country teams competed in the MPSSAA 4A cross country championships at Hereford High School on Saturday.

The boys team was looking to carry their momentum from their impressive performance at regionals last week, where they finished second in the region. The girls team finished sixth in the region and was looking to end the season on a high note.

Leading the boys team were senior captains Sean Cunniff, Ben Waterman and Jake Hawks. Cunniff led the boys, finishing 10th overall in the state. Right behind him in 11th was sophomore Mateo Gros-Slovinska. Waterman also had a successful race, finishing 17th. With a great performance, the boys finished third overall in the state.

The girls team was led by senior captains Kiara Chuang, Emilie Gros-Slovinska, and Livi Sonne. The girls had struggled to break through most of the season but proved to be a top program on Saturday. Sophomore Katie Greenwald led the girls efforts, finishing in a well-deserved third place. Behind Greenwald was freshman Caroline Easley who finished 16th in the state and had the second-fastest freshman time in the state. As a whole, the girls team placed sixth overall in the state, a satisfying end to the season.

Both teams capped off their 2022 seasons with top-ten finishes in the state, leaving everyone proud of their accomplishments.