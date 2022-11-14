Girls soccer shuts out Blair 2–0 in semifinals, advances to state championship

The girls soccer team (15–1) destroyed the Blair Blazers (14–3) 2–0 in the state semifinals on Saturday night.

On the cusp of a second straight state championship game appearance, the Vikes were full of energy right from the opening kickoff. It was immediately apparent that they were the more physical and technical team in the match. The Vikes dominated time of possession, keeping the ball in the attacking third of the field nearly the entire game and constantly throwing shots on goal.

After 20 minutes of play, the Vikes finally struck gold when junior Isabella Fezza tapped in a deflected corner kick through a swarm of Blazer defenders. Just a couple minutes later, sophomore Evelyn Javers doubled the Vikes lead off another deflected corner kick. At the halftime whistle, the Vikes were firmly in command with a two-goal lead.

With a visit to the championship just 40 minutes away, the Vikes defense locked the Blazers down, not allowing them to get any scoring opportunities. In fact, the Blazers didn’t record a single shot on goal all night long. Although the offense couldn’t extend the lead any further, they still to fired a plethora of shots on target and continued to keep possession of the ball, sealing an impressive 2–0 victory and a trip to the state championship.

The Vikes will take on the Quince Orchard Cougars (14–3) on Saturday at 5:00 pm at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex where they will look to take home the MPSSAA 4A state title for the second straight season.

*Tickets for Saturday’s championship matchup must be purchased online. Come out and support the Vikes!