Field hockey season comes to an end with 3–0 loss to Broadneck in state semifinals

The field hockey team (14–2) fell to the Broadneck Bruins (19–0) in the state semifinals on Wednesday night, ending their season.

Heading into the semifinal matchup, Whitman knew they were in for a tough battle against the nationally ranked Bruins. The Vikes fought hard the entire match, but Broadneck’s lightning-speed offense was just too much to handle. The Bruins scored two goals in the first half and their defense limited the Vikes scoring opportunities. Whitman earned a corner during the second quarter but was unable to convert it into a goal. At the halftime break, the Bruins were still holding on to a 2–0 lead. Late in the fourth quarter, Broadneck hit the back of the net once more, sealing the 3–0 loss for the Vikes.

Although the Vikes 2022 campaign has now come to an end, it was certainly an incredible season for the team. They finished with an astounding fourteen wins and just two losses.