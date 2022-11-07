Girls soccer defeats Catonsville 3–0 in state quarterfinals

The girls soccer team (14–1) defeated the Catonsville Comets (5–8–2) in a blowout win on Friday night to advance to the state semifinals.

After a nail-biting win in the regional final over Walter Johnson, the Vikes were hoping Friday’s state quarterfinal matchup would be less stressful. Luckily, they win able to take control of the game from the opening kickoff and comfortably pace their way to victory. The Vikes active and intense play wreaked havoc on the Comets all night long. The defense was physical, not allowing Catonsville to get any quality scoring chances. The offense was just as impressive, putting tons of shots on goal. After 20 minutes of play, the Vikes finally struck gold when junior Sheridan Snow found the back of the net off a deflected corner kick. At the halftime break, Whitman was firmly in command with a one-goal lead.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the Vikes added a crucial insurance goal when freshman Kennedy Eva-Buckner hit a laser into the top-right corner of the goal, doubling the lead. The Vikes defense continued to play relentlessly, shutting down any hopes the Comets had of making a comeback. With just 15 seconds left to play and the game over for all intents and purposes, junior Gemma Davitian scored a free kick from distance, finalizing the Vikes 3–0 victory.

The Vikes will face off against the Blair Blazers (14–2) in the state semifinals on Saturday at 5:00 pm at Montgomery Blair high school.