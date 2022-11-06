Girls volleyball season comes to an end after loss to Walter Johnson in playoffs

The girls volleyball team (4–11) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (10–5) in three sets in Thursday’s playoff game, ending their season.

The Vikes struggled through the first few minutes of the match, allowing the Wildcats to jump to a quick 20–12 lead in the first set. Luckily, Whitman was able to fight their way back and make it competitive with great defense and a string of great serves. However, WJ held on, taking the first set 25–20.

The Vikes lost four straight points to open the second set but quickly battled back to a 4–5 score. Unfortunately, the Wildcats continued to overpower them, taking the second set 25–14.

In the third set, the Vikes jumped out to an early 10–6 lead, unleashing a flurry of laser serves and great digs on defense. The Wildcats quickly retook the lead 17–13, but more clutch defense kept the Vikes in it, allowing them to tie the match at 17. Unfortunately, the Vikes came up just short in the end dropping the third set 25–21, ending the match.

Senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Eva Solà-Solé said she thinks the team worked together effectively despite the loss.

“Because it was our last game, I think we all did a really good job of cheering each other on and putting all that we had left on the court,” Solà-Solé said. “There was a lot of miscommunication in the beginning, I think everyone was a bit emotional, but I do think in the end we were working together pretty well.”

Solà-Solé added that although there were some rough patches, the team’s synergy and bond with one another was a highlight of the season.

“In the end, the most important part is that we are a family and we all love each other a lot,” she said.

With the loss to the Wildcats in the playoffs, the Vikes 2022 campaign has officially come to an end.