Field hockey takes down Urbana 2–1 in state quarterfinals

The field hockey team (14–2) defeated the Urbana Hawks (13–4) 2–1 in the state quarterfinals on Friday evening.

Heading into the quarterfinal matchup, both teams were preparing for a physical, defensive battle. Right from the opening whistle, it was evident the game was going to come down to the wire. Through the first three quarters of play, both defenses were locked in and kept the scoreboard blank.

To open up the fourth quarter, junior Maya Galanti finally broke the ice, hitting the back of the net for the Vikes. Soon after, junior Ines Foscarini doubled Whitman’s lead to two goals. In the closing minutes of the match, the Hawks finally got on the board but it was too little too late. Whitman’s defense locked right back in and finalized the 2–1 victory, securing their spot in the state semifinals.

The Vikes will take on the Broadneck Bruins (18–0) on Wednesday at 7:30 pm at Paint Branch High School in the state semifinals.

