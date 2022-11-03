Girls soccer takes down Walter Johnson 2–1 in overtime, wins regional final

The girls soccer team (13–1) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (12–2) in a thrilling overtime match on Tuesday evening to win the regional final.

After knocking off the Wildcats 1–0 during the regular season, the Vikes knew they were in for another battle. To begin the game, the Vikes pushed the action, attacking the Wildcats defense, and earning multiple corner kick opportunities in the first few minutes. Although Whitman continued to get pressure on WJ’s backline, the Wildcats goalie was up for the challenge, stopping every shot that got through to her. After 40 minutes of physical play, the score remained 0–0.

Just two minutes into the second half, junior Sheridan Snow finally broke the ice, tapping a pass from junior Gemma Davitian into the back of the net. Unfortunately, the Wildcats responded right back, as just minutes later they scored on a neat set piece free kick. Both teams had numerous chances to take a late lead and potentially clinch a regional championship, however, neither was able to do so. At the end of regulation, the score was still knotted at 1–1 sending the match to overtime.

With the season on the line, the Vikes were able to come through in the clutch. Davitian beat her defender on the dribble and broke free past the Wildcats goalie, leaving the net wide open. She calmly tapped the ball into the goal, sending the crowd into a frenzy but most importantly winning the game for the Vikes.

The Vikes will host the Catonsville Comets (5–7–2) in the state quarterfinals on Friday night at 7:00 pm and look to continue their impressive playoff run.