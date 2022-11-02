Field hockey crushes Richard Montgomery 9–1 in regional semifinals

The field hockey team (12–2) beat the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–6) 9–1 in the regional semifinals on Monday evening.

After losing in the county championship, the Vikes were looking to get back on track in the state playoffs and did so in a big way. Although the Rockets took an early lead, the Vikes bounced right back when junior Eriko Ota found the back of the net, tying the score at 1–1. Ota then continued her hot play, scoring again, giving the Vikes their first lead of the afternoon. Senior Ellen Ford kept the scoreboard moving with her first goal. Juniors Ines Foscarini and Helen Kelly immediately followed Ford onto the scoring train, each hitting the back of the net, giving the Vikes a 5–1 halftime lead.

After a high-scoring first half, there were no points scored in the third quarter. To open up the fourth quarter, Ford brought the momentum back by tallying her second goal of the game. Sophomore Maya Raphel hit the back of the net for Whitman’s seventh goal. Foscarini then closed out the game by scoring the final two goals, earning herself a hat trick and finalizing the Vikes 9–1 victory.

The Vikes will take on the B-CC Barons (9–3) on Wednesday at 5:00 pm on home turf, looking to take home a regional championship.

Ellen Ford is a sports writer and Ines Foscarini is a news writer for The Black & White.