Girls soccer shuts out Churchill 1–0 in regional semifinals

The girls soccer team (12–1) shut out the Churchill Bulldogs (8–5–1) 1–0 in the regional semifinals on Friday night.

After sneaking out a 1–0 win over the Bulldogs in the regular season, the Vikes were looking to do the same thing to start off their playoff run. Straight out of the gate, both teams displayed lots of energy and high intensity. Throughout the first half, both defenses played physically while both offenses were playing fast-paced. Each team had a few scoring opportunities, but after 40 minutes of play, the scoreboard remained blank.

The second half consisted of the same story, with relentless defense and rapid ball movement from both teams, keeping the game neck and neck. As time went on, the scoreboard stayed blank, but neither squad gave up. Finally, with just under 10 minutes to play, the Vikes broke the ice. After a Bulldogs turnover, the Vikes led a counterattack downfield and junior Gemma Davitian snuck one past the goalkeeper, giving Whitman a one goal lead. Churchill tried to tally a late goal to send the match to overtime. However, the Vikes defense stayed strong, keeping the Bulldogs off the board and finalizing the 1–0 victory.

The Vikes will host the Walter Johnson Wildcats (12–1) in the regional final on Tuesday night at 5:00 pm.

*Immediately following the upcoming contest, the boys soccer team will also be hosting a regional final at 7:00 pm. One ticket provides access to both games. Come out and support the Vikes!