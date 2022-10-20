Boys soccer crushes Einstein 4–1 on senior night

The boys soccer team (7–3–2) demolished the Einstein Titans (4–4) 4–1 on Tuesday afternoon in their final game of the regular season.

Prior to the game the Vikes held a ceremony to honor their seniors, and looked to carry the excited over to the playing field. The Vikes came out hot, as senior Luke Kullback got the team on the board early off a great dribble and finish. The Vikes used this goal to establish a constant attacking position for the rest game and outplay the Titans. At around the 20-minute mark, the Vikes struck gold yet again, this time by senior Sharif Gauri who tapped in a corner kick. The Vikes held a firm grip of the momentum and continued to get quality scoring chances all the way up to the halftime whistle. After 40 minutes of play, the Vikes still led 2–0.

The second half started off extremely physical, and half three quick yellow cards against the Titans, the Vikes looked to put the game away for good. Soon after the Vikes did just that. Gauri tapped in yet another deflected shot and senior Kai Satriano tallied a goal of his own around the 70th-minute mark, increasing the lead to four goals. The Titans got on the board in the closing minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Vikes dominating performance.

Kullback said he was thrilled with the team’s impressive performance and that it feels extra special on senior night.

“It feels great because you put in so much work over your life and now you finally get the chance to show your school what you’re made of,” Kullback said.

The Vikes wrapped up their season with a 7–3–2 record, putting them in third place in the 4A West standings. The team will now wait for their playoff schedule to be released early next week when they will look to make a run at the state championship.