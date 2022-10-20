Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard in four sets

The girls volleyball team (3–8) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (4–3) on Tuesday in four sets.

The Vikes got off to a rocky start, ultimately dropping the first set 19–25 to the Cougars. Luckily the Vikes were able to bounce right back, winning a nailbiter of a second set 25–23. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t maintain their momentum in the third set, dropping it 14–25. In the fourth set, the Vikes did all they could to regain their footing, but the Cougars overpowered them, winning the set 25–11 to close out the match.

Even though they lost, the Vikes offense still put on an impressive performance. They limited service errors and placed services effectively. The Vikes also exhibited a strong passing game on defense, finishing with 121 pass attempts and 37 digs.

The Vikes will look to snap their losing streak on Thursday when they host the B-CC Barons (5–7) at 6:30 pm for senior night.