Girls soccer takes down Einstein 8–4 on senior night

The girls soccer team (11–1) knocked off the Albert Einstein Titans (8–3) in an 8–4 victory on Tuesday night in their final regular season match.

The senior night festivities kicked off with a drumline performance, electrifying the crowd. Immediately after kickoff, it was evident the fans were in for an action-packed night. In typical Vikes fashion, they struck gold first, as junior Gemma Davitian scored just five minutes in off an assist from sophomore Evelyn Javers. Just four minutes later, Davitian picked up an assist of her own after freshman Kennedy Eva-Buckner finished a crossing pass. The Vikes continued to dominate time of possession and looked to extend their lead even further. Luckily, Javers did just that, scoring two more goals in the span of just five minutes, giving the Vikes a 4–0 lead. The Titans seemed like they were one punch away from defeat, but right before the halftime whistle, they were able to sneak home a pair of goals. However, the Vikes bounced right back, finding the back of the net once again, reextending their lead to three at halftime.

To begin the second half, the Titans scored immediately and looked to make the game competitive again. After a long chunk of back-and-forth play, the Vikes finally were able to put the nail in the Titans’ coffin. Senior Maya Wiese began the destruction with a goal and soon after Davitian tallied her second goal of the game on a beautiful 30-yard shot. Not even two minutes later Davitian struck yet again, earning herself a coveted hat trick. With just a few minutes remaining, the Titans scored one final garbage time goal on a penalty kick to finalize the Vikes 8–4 victory.

The Vikes finished up their dominant regular season with eleven wins and just one loss, leaving them on top of the 4A West standings. The team will now wait for their playoff schedule to be released early next week when they will look to make a run at back-to-back state championships.