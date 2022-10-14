Boys soccer edges out Magruder 3–2

The boys soccer team (5–3–2) took down the Magruder Colonels (4–6–1) 3–2 on Wednesday night.

The Vikes struggled to establish their usual dominance early on and committed several passing errors in the opening minutes of the match. However, the defense stayed steady not allowing the Colonels to take advantage of the offensive woes. At around the 25 minute mark, sophomore Sean Curran opened up the scoring off a great finish in front of the goalie, giving the Vikes a 1–0 lead at halftime.

The Vikes came out blazing in the second half, with sophomore Hayden Walsh scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the half to put Whitman up 3–0. The Vikes continued to dominate and use their fast-paced playstyle to open up spaces and keep the ball away from the Colonels. Unfortunately, a defensive mishap turned into a free goal for the Colonels, cutting the Vikes lead to two. After a red card against the Vikes, the Coronels found the back of the net again and cut the deficit to just one. Luckily, the Vikes defense clutched up in the closing minutes and helped the team escape with a 3–2 victory.

The Vikes will look to add another win to their record on Saturday at 9:00 am when they visit the Clarksburg Coyotes (3–4–1).