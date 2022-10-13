Girls soccer blows out Magruder 5–0

The girls soccer team (9–1) beat the Magruder Colonels (8–2) on Wednesday night 5–0.

The Vikes offense dominated the match from the opening whistle, scoring goals on their first two shots of the night. This set the tone for the Vikes offense to dominate the remainder of the game. Sophomore Renee Miller extended the lead to three goals later in the half just a few minutes before junior Maia Mancuso found the back of the net as well. After 40 minutes of play, the Vikes held a commanding 4–0 lead over the Colonels. Coming out of the break, the Vikes kept the momentum on their side and their lights-out defense prevented the Colonels from getting any scoring opportunities. The Vikes tallied one final goal to close out the impressive 5–0 victory.

The Vikes will look to pick up another win on Saturday at 9:00 am when they take on the Clarksburg Coyotes (4–4).