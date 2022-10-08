Girls volleyball falls to Richard Montgomery in straight sets

The girls volleyball team (3–5) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (5–3) on Thursday in straight sets.

The Vikes started out playing well but dropped the first set 15–25 to a steaming Rockets team. The Rockets continued their dominance into the second set, once again winning it 25–12, despite the Vikes valiant efforts. Down two sets, the Vikes looked to build some momentum and mount a comeback, but unfortunately, the Rockets wouldn’t budge. Richard Montgomery took the third set 25–9 to sweep the match.

Despite the loss in straight sets, the Vikes showcased strong persistence throughout the entire match. The team served with a high level of accuracy, only committing three service errors. On defense, the Vikes notched 38 digs in response to the Rockets strong service game. However, the Vikes couldn’t overcome the Rockets’ relentless offense which 15 aces and 32 kills.

The Vikes will aim to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they visit the Northwest Jaguars (5–3) at 6:30 pm.