Girls soccer knocks off Walter Johnson 1–0 in overtime

The girls soccer team (8–0) maintained their perfect record after taking down the previously undefeated Walter Johnson Wildcats (8–1) on Thursday in a 1–0 overtime victory.

As the only other undefeated team in the county, the Wildcats were a legitimate threat to ending the Vikes unblemished record. However, the Vikes refused to quit and ultimately won yet another overtime battle.

It was a defensive battle for both teams, with neither offense able to find many scoring opportunities. After 40 minutes of play, the scoreboard remained blank. In the second half, the defense continued to dominate the game. At the end of regulation, the Vikes once again were tied with their opponent and headed to overtime.

The energy from regulation continued right into overtime, but still, neither team could break the ice and score the golden goal. Finally, in the closing minutes of overtime, senior Maya Wiese struck gold, finding the back of the net and winning the game for the Vikes.

The Vikes will look to stay flawless next Monday at 7:15 pm when they take on BCC Barons (6–2).

