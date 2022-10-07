Field hockey shuts out Walter Johnson 4–0

The field hockey team (6–1) took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–3) 4–0 on Thursday night.

Both teams struggled to get shots on target to open up the game. This trend continued for a while until senior Ellen Ford finally broke the ice, scoring the only goal of the first half. At the halftime whistle, the Vikes held on to their one goal lead.

Entering the third quarter with only one goal, Ford found the back of the net again, doubling the Vikes lead. The Vikes continued to control the ball, not allowing the Wildcats any room to get shots off. Junior Sophia Lucci added an insurance goal for the Vikes in the fourth quarter to extend their lead even further. To close out the game, junior Lucy Barrenchea hit the back of the net, finalizing a dominant 4–0 victory for the Vikes.

The Vikes will host the BCC Barons (3–2) this Saturday at 10:30 am and look to dominate the highly anticipated Battle of Bethesda.

