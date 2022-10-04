Girls soccer destroys Richard Montgomery 4–0

The girls soccer team (7–0) shut out Richard Montgomery (4–4) 4–0 on Monday night.

In typical Vikes fashion, the team set the tone early, as junior Sheridan Snow opened up the scoring just two minutes after kickoff. The Vikes remained aggressive, keeping the Rockets on the receiving end of the scoring the whole game. Senior Maya Wiese doubled the lead for the Vikes with 15 minutes remaining in the opening half.

The Vikes continued to dominate time of possession in the second half, not giving the Rockets any scoring opportunities. The cold, rainy weather couldn’t stop the Vikes offense, as sophomore Evelyn Javers buried a long distance shot into the upper right corner to extend the Vikes lead to three goals. To add icing on the cake, the Vikes chalked up one final goal, with junior Gemma Davitian sending a cross into the box to set up an easy header for Snow, her second goal of the game.

The Vikes will look to improve to 8–0 on Thursday at 7:15 pm when they host the undefeated Walter Johnson Wildcats (8–0).