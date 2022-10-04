Boys soccer stuns Richard Montgomery 3–2 in comeback victory

The boys soccer team (4–2–1) knocked off Richard Montgomery (1–3) on Monday in yet another come from behind win.

In an absolute downpour, both teams had to adapt to the less than ideal playing conditions. The game still started off fast paced, with both teams finding many chances in the box and using counter-attacks in their favor. Around the 10 minute mark, the Rockets got on the board off a free kick. However, the Vikes bounced right back, and just a minute after sophomore Juan Markarian tied up the score. Once again, just a few minutes passed before the Rockets took the lead right back; this time off a loose ball in the box that was tapped in. After this, the Vikes defense locked the Rockets down and didn’t allow any more tallies before halftime. After 40 minutes of soggy soccer, the Rockets held a 2–1 lead.

Coming out of the break, the Vikes continued to dominate time of possession and put numerous shots on net. Unfortunately, the Rockets keeper came to play and didn’t let any ball sneak through. Around the 70 minute mark after countless chances for the Vikes, junior Reimer Hoogeveen finally broke through and tied the game up at two apiece off a corner kick from Senior Hugo Byrne. The Vikes continued to send balls into the box and with just three seconds left in regulation, the Vikes drew a penalty in the box, earning them a penalty kick for a chance to win the game. Senior Luke Kullback calmly knocked the penalty kick in, winning the game 3–2 for the Vikes.

Senior John Treadwell said he was glad nobody got hurt in the horrible conditions and proud of the team for battling through the adversity.

“It was pouring the whole game and we had puddles of water where the ball sped up and got stuck,” Treadwell said. “I think the best thing is that no one got injured on either team, and we managed to get the win even in such terrible conditions.”

The Vikes will look to keep their hot streak going on Friday when they visit the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1–2–2) at 5:30 pm.