Girls cross country faces off against Churchill

The girls cross country team put on a great performance at home against the Churchill Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon.

Entering the race, the Vikes were feeling confident about competing at home on their own course; a familiar two laps around the Whitman property. Sophomore Katie Greenwald had yet another strong race, finishing with a time of 19:47. Next to finish for Whitman was freshman Caroline Easley, with a time of 21:46. Less than a minute later, senior Elola Eckford crossed the finish line with a time of 22:19. Greenwald finished first overall for the girls, but it wasn’t enough to put the Vikes on top. The Vikes tallied a total of 35 points, while the Bulldogs earned 23 points.

Whitman will head to the Maryland Cross Country Invitational next Saturday at the Shawan Downs venue.