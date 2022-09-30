Girls soccer takes down Churchill 1–0 in overtime

The girls soccer team (6–0) took the win over the Churchill Bulldogs (3–2–1) 1–0 on Thursday night in their second consecutive overtime match.

The game started off physical, with both teams energetic on both sides of the ball. The defense was what really kept things competitive, as no team was able to gain an edge over the other due to the strong defensive play. The Bulldogs offense mustered up a few shots on goal, but they were consistently denied by senior goalkeeper Abby Fletcher. After 40 minutes of play, the scoreboard remained blank.

The second half was more of the same story, with players on both teams playing scrappy and fighting for a position to win. As time ticked by, scoring opportunities became more important, but neither team was able to convert. For the second consecutive game, the Vikes saw regulation end with no team in the lead, sending the team to yet another overtime battle.

The ten minute overtime period was an intense fight with fast possessions and lots of activity. With just one minute left, junior Gemma Davitian broke free from the Bulldogs defense and struck gold for the Vikes, scoring the golden goal and winning the match 1–0. Davitian has played hero for the Vikes recently, as this was her second straight game scoring in overtime for the Vikes.

The Vikes will look to keep their perfect record intact next Monday at 7:15 against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–3).