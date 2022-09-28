Field hockey flattens Sherwood 6–0

The field hockey team (5–1) destroyed the Sherwood Warriors (2–3) 6–0.

The game started off as a physical battle with both teams trying to get shots on goal. The Vikes continued to stay aggressive even after a few missed corner shots. Senior Imme Van Den Ham struck gold first for the Vikes, giving them all of the momentum. Junior Kiley Kreter scored the second goal of the night, giving the Vikes a 2–0 lead at the break.

Keeping the momentum from the first half flowing, junior Sophia Lucci scored the Vikes third goal. Senior Ellen Ford hit the back of the net for the fourth and fifth goals and junior Ines Foscarini tallied the sixth and final goal of the night. Neither team scored during the fourth quarter and the Vikes took home the 6–0 victory.

The Vikes will host the BCC Barons (4–1) on Wednesday at 7:00 pm in the highly anticipated Battle of Bethesda and look to win a big-time rivalry matchup.

Ellen Ford is a sports writer and Ines Foscarini is a news writer for The Black & White.