Field hockey hammers Northwest 9–0

The field hockey team (4–1) wiped out the Northwest Jaguars (3–3) in a 9–0 blowout.

The Vikes dominated the game right from the start, with senior Ellen Ford hitting the back of the net two times early on. The Vikes kept a strong hold on the ball, not letting Northwest score any points throughout the half. Junior Kiley Kreter scored the third goal of the night, keeping Whitman in control of the scoreboard. The Vikes took their three goal lead into halftime, feeling great about their performance.

Whitman’s momentum stayed high thanks to senior Julie Bravo who scored the fourth goal of the night and the first of the second half. Kreter followed with her second of the game, keeping Northwest away from the ball. The Jaguars didn’t stand a chance after junior Sophia Lucci hit the back of the net for the Vikes fifth goal. Junior Ines Foscarini recorded a hat trick in assists when she passed the ball to Lucci. Northwest couldn’t get any offensive momentum due to Whitman’s lighting speed defense. Junior Helen Kelly hit the back of the net for the Vikes sixth tally. All the way from defense, junior Cata Sposato scored her first goal, increasing the lead to eight. Foscarini scored the game’s final goal, ending the Vikes dominant performance.

The Vikes will take on the Sherwood Warriors (2–2) on Tuesday at 3:45 pm and look to add another win to their already impressive season.

Ellen Ford is a sports writer and Ines Foscarini is a news writer for The Black & White.