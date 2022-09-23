Girls volleyball takes down Rockville in electric five set thriller

The girls volleyball team (3–2) outlasted the Rockville Rams (1–5) on Thursday in an intense five set battle.

The Vikes were faced with an early deficit after they dropped the opening set 11–25. However, this wasn’t nearly enough to fluster them, as the Vikes came roaring back in set two with a 25–12 win. In the third set, with the match tied one set apiece, the Vikes faced another setback in a 6–25 loss. The Vikes refused to give in, rallying again in response to Rockville. They won a tight fourth set 25–22 to force a match deciding fifth set. The two teams went back and forth during the entire set, as extra points were needed to decide the victor. Finally, the Vikes prevailed on the eighth extra point, taking the thrilling fifth set by a score of 20–18.

Freshman setter Charlotte Thatch played the whole game for the Vikes, with an outstanding performance throughout all five sets. Freshman middle hitter Raegan Lentz, junior middle hitter Andrea Ellers-Ruiz and senior setter Alanna Singer put up a defensive wall during every set, each coming up with huge blocks that were crucial to the Vikes victory.

The Vikes will try to stretch their winning streak to four games on Tuesday when they host the Wootton Patriots (6–0) at 6:30 pm.