Girls soccer dominates Quince Orchard 3–0

The girls soccer team (4–0) shut out the Quince Orchard Cougars (3–1) 3–0 on Thursday night.

The Vikes remained undefeated after providing a beating to the Cougars. Both the offense and defense were in complete control the entire game.

The Vikes got on the board early, just two minutes into the game, on a free kick from senior Talia Feigin headered in by senior Charlotte Shapiro. Minutes later, the Cougars got their first shot on goal but senior Sophie Mays made her first of many stops. Afterward, scoring opportunities disappeared and the first half came to an end with the Vikes still winning by one.

Right out of the break, sophomore Evelyn Javers doubled the Vikes on a goal assisted by Feigin once again. Just five minutes later, the Vikes struck again by virtue of a header from junior Sheridan Snow, assisted by senior Maya Wiese.

Due to the stellar defense and goaltending, the Vikes have yet to allow their opponents to score this season.

The Vikes will look to keep the undefeated and shutout streak going next Tuesday at 7:15 when they take on the Wootton Patriots (3–0).