Boys soccer shuts out Damascus 2–0

The boys soccer team (2–2) outplayed the Damascus Hornets (1–1) on Thursday afternoon and won 2–0.

The Vikes continued their great stretch of play and showed out against the talented Hornets, coming away with a convincing win. The game started off with slow play in the midfield and no ventilation through either wing, forcing both teams to build out of the back. The strong ball retention by the Vikes limited the scoring opportunities in the first half, which ended up in a scoreless tie heading into the break.

Around the 50th minute mark, the slow-paced energy of the game shifted, as a corner kick cross finished by junior Reiner Hoogeveen found the back of the net, giving the Vikes a 1–0 lead. The Vikes comfortably continued their possession based play-style seen in the first half. For the remainder of the game, there were a few opportunities for each team, but a wonderful free kick goal by junior Tyler Coune doubled the lead and ultimately sealed the Vikes second straight win to begin the regular season.

The Vikes will visit the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–0) on Wednesday in what is sure to be a battle for both teams.